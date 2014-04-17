PS4 1.70 update detailed as Sony reveals 7 million consoles sold

Sony has revealed the main features that will be part of the PlayStation 4 system software update coming soon.

Version 1.70 will add the SHAREfactory application that, like Xbox One's Upload Studio, gives much more control over editing game clips before they are shared. You will be able to edit and trim gameplay footage, as before, but also add text, stickers and video commentary if you have a PlayStation Camera. You will also be able to add your own music.

The update, as previously revealed, will add the option to turn-off HDCP copy protection over HDMI - allowing you to output Full HD video to an external recording device. And you will be able to export your shared gameplay videos or screengrabs to a USB drive or stick.

PS4 system software v1.70 will also up the resolution of Twitch and Ustream broadcasting to 720p. And you will be able to download pre-ordered titles prior to their release date, for them to unlock at the correct time. This means you'll be able to play them immediately and not have to wait for them to finish installing.

Sony also announced that, by 6 April, it sold a staggering seven million PS4 consoles worldwide and 20.5 million games - an average of almost three games per customer.

"On behalf of the entire global team at PlayStation, I want to thank you for your unprecedented support and for making PS4 your next-generation console of choice," said Sid Shurman, PlayStation's social media manager. "We couldn’t have done this without you! And please keep the feedback coming: we are listening."