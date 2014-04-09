  Shinji Mikami’s The Evil Within Xbox One, PS4 trailer shows it could be more terrifying than his Resident Evil ever was

A trailer for The Evil Within has just been released showing former Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami has still got the terrifying touch.

The game, published by Bethesda and developed by Tango Gameworks, looks like a true horror title. It's as if Silent Hill and Resident Evil had a baby, raised by psychotics working at Bethesda. An ideal combination for those looking to get a scare during a late night gaming session.

The trailer doesn't reveal much but the third person gaming style that's become synonymous with horror titles. The game seems to jump between the surreal and the ultra-gory horrific.

The butcher character, with a metal box on his head, looks like a real threat and reminds us of Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill series. We like the lack of regularity shown in the trailer suggesting the world will be more experiential than the many rinse-and-repeat titles out there.

The Evil Within will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3, and Windows PC from 29 August in Europe and 26 August in North America.

