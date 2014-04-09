Shinji Mikami’s The Evil Within Xbox One, PS4 trailer shows it could be more terrifying than his Resident Evil ever was
A trailer for The Evil Within has just been released showing former Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami has still got the terrifying touch.
The game, published by Bethesda and developed by Tango Gameworks, looks like a true horror title. It's as if Silent Hill and Resident Evil had a baby, raised by psychotics working at Bethesda. An ideal combination for those looking to get a scare during a late night gaming session.
The trailer doesn't reveal much but the third person gaming style that's become synonymous with horror titles. The game seems to jump between the surreal and the ultra-gory horrific.
READ: The Evil Within gameplay preview: gruesome survival horror due 2014
The butcher character, with a metal box on his head, looks like a real threat and reminds us of Pyramid Head from the Silent Hill series. We like the lack of regularity shown in the trailer suggesting the world will be more experiential than the many rinse-and-repeat titles out there.
The Evil Within will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3, and Windows PC from 29 August in Europe and 26 August in North America.
READ: Shadows of the Damned hands-on
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments