  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS Vita Slim US release date set as 6 May, part of Borderlands 2 bundle

|
  PS Vita Slim US release date set as 6 May, part of Borderlands 2 bundle
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

The new, slimmer version of the PS Vita will be released in the US on 6 May as part of a package that includes the portable version of Borderlands 2.

It will mark the first time the PS Vita Slim will be available in the States. It has 1GB of internal storage, so you don't require a Vita memory card to be able to play physical copies of games, unlike the original Vita. However, an 8GB memory card is included in the pack for good measure.

READ: Sony PS Vita Slim review

Naturally, a copy of Borderlands 2 will be included in the $199.99 price tag, which will also be released separately a week later, on 11 May, for those who already own the portable console.

The Vita version of the much-lauded first-person shooter will come with six DLC packs, including the add-on campaigns Captain Scarlet and Her Pirate's Booty and Mr Torgue's Campaign of Carnage. The game will also be cross-save compatible with the PS3 version, so you can pick up and play on whether you are at home or on your travels.

READ: Borderlands 2 review

PopularIn Games
Microsoft is selling a white Xbox One X and Fallout 76 bundle
How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
Now you can watch the amazing Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo for yourself
Xbox All Access: How to get an Xbox One for as little as $22 a month
Best games of Gamescom 2018: The announcements that matter
F1 2018 review: Top of the podium
Comments