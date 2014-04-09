  The Last of Us coming to PS4 according to leak by Sony itself

Sony is planning to release a remastered version of The Last of Us for PS4. Although it hasn't officially said anything, the company accidentally posted a banner advert on its own Sony Entertainment Network website in the US, before hastily taking it back down again.

The release date is not known at present, but it will be priced as a premium game at $59.99 in the States. We can also expect it soon if Sony's slip is to be believed. It's unlikely a banner ad would be readied otherwise.

It's not the first time PlayStation 4 version of The Last of Us has been mentioned by the company either. PlayStation's Eurasian Software Market manager, Sercan Sulun, told Turkish television that we can expect an upgraded version of the game for the console this summer.

"There is no information about a new The Last of Us game but I can share this knowledge; as of this summer, The Last of Us will be on the PS4. Both on PSN and physically," he said.

"The PS4 version will also include the DLC so you will be able to play 'Left Behind' as well."

Sony, however, declined to comment at the time.

"At no time have we announced that The Last of Us is coming to PS4 and therefore, have nothing to say on the subject," it said to Eurogamer.

