  Watch Sony unveil its virtual reality future for PS4: Project Morpheus

Sony has posted the video presentation of the unveiling of its big virtual reality play called Project Morpheus, a technology that will allow PS4 gamers to feel like they're actually in a game, and negate the need for a television for gameplay.

It's an hour long presentation, complete with Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony Computer Entertainment Worldwide Studios, showing off the Project Morpheus headsets' 1080p screen, 90-degree field of view, and full 360 degree turning, aimed for an immersive gaming experience.

The presentation took place at the Game Developers Conference last week, where Yoshida made clear: "This prototype is by no means final." Project Morpheus is set to take on Oculus Rift, a virtual reality product of a company just purchased by Facebook, by being compatible with the PlayStation 4 and reaching a broader audience.

Yoshida explained during the GDC event that the company has focused on immersive gaming since 2009, with an internal team created in 2010 to work on virtual reality. While technology like 3D gaming and motion capture has taken us to an immersive experience, Sony explained that VR takes us even further.

Sony explained Project Morpheus will shape the future of games. Sony will focus on content, control, ease of use, sight, sound, and tracking for the virtual reality headset.

"We'll continue to work on this to improve, but we believe this is a good representation of how PlayStation will deliver VR," Yoshida said during the presentation.

A "sense of presence" has been achieved with the technology, the executive added.