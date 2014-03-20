Sony planning PS4 controller update to dim Light Bar, save battery
Sony plans to release an update for the PlayStation 4's DualShock controller that will help cure its low battery life.
Shuhei Yoshida, President of Sony Worldwide Studios, said the update will allow gamers to dim the blue Light Bar on the DualShock controller, which will enable it to draw less battery from the controller.
Read: Sony PlayStation 4 review
Since the launch of the PlayStation 4 in November, gamers have been complaining about the battery performance, so the update should come as good news. Yoshida didn't detail when the update may land.
Sony also announced on Thursday that sales for the PlayStation 4 camera have reached 900,000 since November. Supply is still constrained for the camera at retailers, Chris Norden, senior staff developer support engineer at Sony, revealed.
Norden asked the six million PlayStation 4 gamers to be patient while supply for the camera is refreshed.
