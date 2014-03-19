  PS4 gets virtual reality headset to beat Oculus Rift, behold Project Morpheus

Sony has announced a virtual reality headset for the PS4 called Project Morpheus, during the Game Developers Conference on Tuesday.

It's a blue light, 1080p screen, 90-degree field of view, and full 360 degree turning, headset that sits on top of your head, and will beam games right into your eyes and ears, getting rid of the TV completely.

"This prototype is by no means final," Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony's Worldwide Studios, said. "We'll continue to work on this to improve, but we believe this is a good representation of how PlayStation will deliver VR."

Project Morpheus will work seamlessly with PlayStation Move and the Eye for motion tracking, meaning if you move your head, it will move in the game as well. The headset focuses on five areas: sight, sound, tracking, control, ease of use, and content. Sorry, no smell - yet.

Yoshida explained the company has focused on immersive gaming since 2009, with an internal team created in 2010 to work on virtual reality. While technology like 3D gaming and motion capture has taken us to an immersive experience, Sony thinks VR takes us even further. A "sense of presence" has been achieved with the technology, the executive explained.

Sony isn't the first to enter the VR space. The Oculus Rift, unveiled at CES in 2013, is a headset with similar functions to the Project Morpheus. During Sony's presentation at GDC, it actually gave a shout out to Oculus, having "an enormous amount of respect for them".

Sony hasn't given a projected release date - if ever - for Project Morpheus. It's currently in early stages, aimed to get developer feedback.