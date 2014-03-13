  Sony reportedly set to reveal Oculus Rift-like VR headset next week

Sony plans to take the wraps off a virtual reality headset, similar to the Oculus Rift, at the Game Developers Conference next week, according to Edge Online.

Several third party developers already have the VR headset for testing, and call it far superior than the Oculus Rift that has seen a lot of attention in the industry, according to the gaming publication. There's said to be little software for Sony's VR headset currently, but Sony has first party content it will show off at the Conference.

The project sounds like early stages. It's not clear if Sony plans to ship the VR headset with the PlayStation 4 in the future, or is saving it for new versions in the years to come.

Sony hasn't confirmed a VR headset will be shown at the show, but has said it will reveal all at its ‘Driving the future of innovation’ session at GDC on Tuesday, 18 March. SCEA research and development executives Richard Marks and Anton Mikhailov, who were behind the PlayStation Eye and Move, will be heading the talk - which sounds about right for virtual reality.

Sony has the HMZ-T3W head mounted display that let's you strap the equivalent of a 750-inch screen to your face. There's nearly zero latency and two OLED panels offer a 3D picture, not to mention 7.1 surround sound wireless beaming into your ears. But it's not really intended for full on gaming like the Oculus Rift.

Oculus Rift has been leading the way in the VR gaming space, but it is popular only with a niche gamer set and the development community.

A headset release from Sony for the PlayStation 4 could yield some serious attention as it looks to move its Move motion controller out of the way for a serious competitor to Microsoft's Kinect on the Xbox One.