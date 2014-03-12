  One handed PS4 controller to be revealed by modder on 14 March

A one handed PS4 controller seems like the stuff of dreams. If all those complex controls could be crammed into just one hand imagine the level of complexity gamers could reach with two.

The controller is being made by professional modder Ben Heck and will be demonstrated on his show this Friday 14 March. The idea is to create a controller that will allow people, who only have the use of one hand, to game.

While it's being done for a noble cause and will be welcomed by those who only have the use of a single hand, it could open up great potential for future controllers.

Of course at this stage it's just a teaser video and a promise so we won't get too far ahead of ourselves. But it's exciting nonetheless. Check back on Friday for the big reveal.