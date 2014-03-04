  Arkham series finale Batman: Arkham Knight to land on Xbox One and PS4 in 2014 - watch trailer here

Rocksteady Studios has developed a new Batman game that'll land in 2014 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC - and it has recently released a promo trailer for the upcoming title.

Called Batman: Arkham Knight, the new game will close out Rocksteady's Arkham gaming trilogy that kicked off in 2009. Other Rocksteady titles within the Batman franchise include Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. As for 2013's Arkham Origins, development duties had moved from series creators Rocksteady Studios to Warner Bros. Games Montréal.

Batman: Arkham Knight's gameplay will heavily feature the Batmobile, according to GameInformer. You'll also see a new area of Gotham City that's larger than Arkham City, including wider streets where Batman chases villains like Scarecrow, Penguin, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, and more. Rocksteady Studios provided the following description for its game:

"In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady's uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise.



"The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman," added Rocksteady Studios, which noted you could visit the game's website today to view additional content, pre-order a copy, and learn more.

Check out the game's promo trailer from Rocksteady Studios above. Rocksteady Studios is a British video game developer based London that was acquired by Time Warner in 2010. Aside from the Batman gaming trilogy, Rocksteady Studios also developed a first-person shooter video game in 2006 called Urban Chaos: Riot Response.