  PS4 sales exceed six million consoles in four months worldwide, leaving Xbox One behind

Sony has just announced that PS4 console sales have exceeded a whopping six million units in the four months it's been on sale.

The Xbox One, when last we heard, was lagging behind, probably because of its higher price. By the end of 2013 Sony had sold 4.2 million PS4 consoles and Microsoft had shifted 3 million Xbox One systems. Since then the Xbox One has dropped in price which might affect future sales.

The NDP figures suggested the PS4 outsold the Xbox One again in January. And Sony has only just released the console in its home of Japan so sales should continue to rise.

Sony also announced that the PS4 has sold over 13.7 million software copies in shops and as digital downloads. With Watch Dogs, InFamous Second Son, and Metal Gear Solid V still to be released gaming sales should soon grow faster than ever for the PS4.

Computer game research firm DFC Intelligence forecasted PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will sell 100 million units each, which would mark the first time two competing systems hit that milestone. Nintendo's Wii console was the only last-generation console to surpass 100 million units sold.

