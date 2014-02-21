  Sony PS4 Oculus Rift rival tipped for GDC 2014 unveiling

Sony is allegedly going to show its Oculus Rift-rivalling virtual reality headset at the Games Developers' Conference in San Francisco in March.

An "inside source" told Tech Radar that the PS4-compatible device is almost ready to be revealed. They claim to have used the headset behind closed doors. "The quality and resolution are really, really good," said the tipster. "People will definitely be impressed with what Sony's built."

GDC 2014 starts on 17 March, although the report doesn't say how Sony plans to unveil the device. However, the company is understood to have delayed it for fine tuning, having been tipped to reveal it last year at the Tokyo Game Show. "Sony has deliberately taken its time to tweak and polish the headset before revealing it," said TR's source.

A consumer edition of Oculus Rift is nearing release, with the Crystal Cove Prototype proving very popular during CES in January. Although there is still no confirmed date for a public launch, the technology has improved dramatically in the past year.

