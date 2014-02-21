  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony PS4 Oculus Rift rival tipped for GDC 2014 unveiling

|
  Sony PS4 Oculus Rift rival tipped for GDC 2014 unveiling

Sony is allegedly going to show its Oculus Rift-rivalling virtual reality headset at the Games Developers' Conference in San Francisco in March.

An "inside source" told Tech Radar that the PS4-compatible device is almost ready to be revealed. They claim to have used the headset behind closed doors. "The quality and resolution are really, really good," said the tipster. "People will definitely be impressed with what Sony's built."

GDC 2014 starts on 17 March, although the report doesn't say how Sony plans to unveil the device. However, the company is understood to have delayed it for fine tuning, having been tipped to reveal it last year at the Tokyo Game Show. "Sony has deliberately taken its time to tweak and polish the headset before revealing it," said TR's source.

A consumer edition of Oculus Rift is nearing release, with the Crystal Cove Prototype proving very popular during CES in January. Although there is still no confirmed date for a public launch, the technology has improved dramatically in the past year.

READ: Hands-on: Oculus VR Crystal Cove prototype

PopularIn Games
  1. Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show
  2. Cardboard Labo-style Nintendo Switch is surely the coolest console ever
  3. Snapchat might add an app store with in-app games this autumn
  4. Pets come to Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery, now you can own an owl, rat, cat or toad
  5. Fortnite gets new free game mode with v4.5 patch: Playground
  1. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  2. Microsoft brought back its iconic IntelliMouse gaming mouse
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe now has Labo support for Switch, Nintendo hosts comp for best designs
  4. Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  5. Nintendo Switch Minecraft fans can now play with other console owners, bar one... guess which?
Comments