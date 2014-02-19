  Want to see how Metal Gear Solid 5 will run on your console? PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PS3 compared

A couple of days ago, Konami revealed image details for each of the specific console versions of its forthcoming Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes. Now it has released a video showing a real-time comparison between all of the versions. And we have to say that, on this evidence, the PS4 edition comes out on top.

Konami confirmed that the two current generation console versions run at 720p in 30 frames per second, while the Xbox One version runs at 720p in 60fps. The PS4 edition, however, runs at Full HD 1080p in 60fps. That's quite a leap in native resolution.

READ: Special edition Metal Gear Solid 5 PS4 slated for release next month

The Xbox 360, Xbox One and PS3 will all upscale their respective versions to 1080p, but it's not the same as benefiting from the extra detail in game. Naturally, the Xbox One Metal Gear Solid 5 does make use of more enhanced graphics technologies than on the current gen consoles, so there's still a significant bump in quality.

On the video, you can see the extra detail on the next generation versions, but the PS4 looks the sharpest. It's bound to fan the flames (or the flamers) in the current spat over which new console is best.

Cue the comments...

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PS3 from 21 March. It stars 24's Kiefer Sutherland as the voice of Solid Snake for the first time.