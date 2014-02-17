Special edition Metal Gear Solid 5 PS4 slated for release next month

Sony will release a special edition PS4 including Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes on its release next month. The console features the game's logo and the motif of the Force Operation X (FOX) unit and will be available from 20 March.

Sadly, at present there is no word on a global release of the special edition machine. So far it has been announced only for the Japanese market. Remember though, the PS4 hasn't even been released in Japan yet, with its official launch date still five days away on 22 February. We've had it in the UK and US since November, so we can't complain.

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes is the prologue to The Phantom Pain, first shown in a demo during E3. The latter part is not expected until 2015, but the first will help guide gamers into the new boots of Solid Snake, as now played by 24's Kiefer Sutherland, and the new open world game engine.

As well as the Sony PS4 tie-in, publisher Konami has also revealed a few key statistics alongside images of Ground Zeroes, and one doesn't make great reading for Xbox One owners. While the PS4 version will run at 1080p and in 60 frames per second, the Xbox One equivalent will be 720p only, in order to keep the frame rate up. The PS3 and Xbox 360 versions will both run at 720p and in 30fps.

The images released by Konami show comparison shots from all versions, next and current-gen.