  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

DFC Intelligence forecast predicts both PS4 and Xbox One will reach 100 million sales

|
  DFC Intelligence forecast predicts both PS4 and Xbox One will reach 100 million sales
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Video game research firm DFC Intelligence has forecast that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will sell each 100 million units, which would mark the first time two competing systems hit that milestone. Nintendo's Wii console was the only last-generation console to surpass 100 million units sold.

According to Games Industry International, DFC Intelligence predicted worldwide game revenue will hit $77 billion in 2014. Worldwide game revenue was $68 billion in 2013. The firm claimed "major growth" will occur among the core gaming audience and that the industry will likely approach $96 billion by 2018.

Because core gamers are "spending more than ever", DFC Intelligence said the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One could both hit 100 million units sold by 2020. However, price and strength in Europe will give the PlayStation 4 a slight edge, helping it to become a lead platform for Western and Japanese developers and publishers, DFC Intelligence said.

READ: Xbox One February update delayed, will still come 'this week' though

Keep in mind that forecasts, especially ones looking six years in advance, are susceptible to many potential kinks. For instance, a rival such as Amazon, Apple or Nintendo could launch a new system and completely dethrone Sony and Microsoft from their top spots. That said, because of this probability, DFC Intelligence claimed it was "conservative" with estimates.

As for gaming trends you can expect to see in the coming years, DFC Intelligence guessed the traditional genre of shooters will reign supreme and that the virtual add-on market will continue to grow. DFC Intelligence also said sports would be an interesting category to watch, because it always needs to be updated.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments