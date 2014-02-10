  Sony confirms lighter PS Vita coming to North America this spring

Sony has confirmed the slimmer, lighter PS Vita is coming to North America in the spring, following its launch in the UK on 7 February and in Japan at the end of last year.

The handheld gaming console will be available in a $200 combo that will also include the Vita version of Borderlands 2 or God of War 1 and 2.

Read: Sony PS Vita Slim review

The Wi-Fi-only version of the PS Vita Slim features a quad-core ARM Cortex A9 Core processor, SGX543MP4+ GPU, 512MB of RAM, 128MB of VRAM, and a resolution of 960 x 540. It measures 183.6 x 85.1 x 15mm and weighs 219g, 5 per cent lighter and 20 per cent slimmer than the original Vita.

Front and rear cameras and built-in stereo speakers are on board, as well as a microphone for video calling. It is capable of being used to play PS4 games remotely, which is a great new feature for owners of the next-generation console, and has really been Sony's main selling point as to why you'd need the Vita.

We've reached out to Sony for more information and will update if we hear more. The news should come as a delight for US gamers who want a replacement for the now two-year-old Vita.