PS4 update out 4 February only brings support for 7.1 Pulse Wireless Stereo Headset

Sony has just announced on its Playstation blog that the PS4 will receive its version 1.60 update on 4 February. This will bring a compatibility update that allows the use of the Pulse Wireless Stereo Headset with 7.1 surround sound. But that's about it.

This means gamers can enjoy virtual 7.1 surround sound on their Pulse headset as well as voice chat while gaming. Sony has also announced a new Wireless Stereo Headset 2.0 for the PS4 which will be on sale 10 February for £80. This also features 7.1 surround, a noise-cancelling mic, and a USB adapter for cross platform compatibility including PS3, PC and Mac.

The Headset Companion App will also be updated, allowing access to custom sound modes. These are there to help users tweak audio when gaming, listening to music or watching videos. The PlayStation App has also been updated (last week) to include "Live from Playstation" which allows users to watch live gameplay on a phone or tablet.

All a bit disappointing really. Where's the update to pause downloads Sony? Or how about allowing users to play MP3 files or 3D Blu-rays? Perhaps the 1.70 update will have a little more "for the gamers", not just the headset manufacturers.

