  The Wolf Among Us episode 2 coming this week to iOS, PC, Mac, PS3 and Xbox 360 (video)

Telltale Games' The Wolf Among Us started strongly with a solid first episode being released in October for PC, Mac, PS3 and Xbox 360 and in December for iOS devices, but then silence. The developer released The Walking Dead episodes regularly, but the second episode of its game based on the characters from comic book Fables has been hit by delays.

Thankfully, it's now ready and Telltale will release the new chapter this week for all devices. PC and Mac versions will be available from Tuesday, 4 February, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions from Wednesday (in the UK) and the iPhone and iPad version will hit iTunes on Thursday.

In January, Telltale boss Kevin Bruner explained that the delay was caused by "several things" conspiring against the development team and that additional delays were introduced by the Christmas holiday period. He also promised that future episodes will be released in a more timely fashion.

"I won't dive into the details, but it's been an unusual and specific set of circumstances and we do not anticipate it happening again as we go forward with the rest of the season," he said.

Telltale Games is also working on similarly structured episodic adventure games series for Game of Thrones and Borderlands, which will both debut later this year.

Most of its titles have appeared on iOS, but Android owners are still waiting for a version of The Walking Dead for their devices, even though one for the Amazon Kindle Fire HDX has already been released.