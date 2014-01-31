  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS4 companion app updated, can now watch videos 'Live from PlayStation'

|
Pocket-lint PS4 companion app updated, can now watch videos 'Live from PlayStation'
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Sony has updated its PlayStation App for iPhone and Android. The PS4 companion application has received a few stability improvements and couple of minor feature tweaks have been added, but the main change is that you can now view Ustream and Twitch feeds on your phone.

The Live from PlayStation feature, which now appears as a button on your of your in-app PSN homepage, offers connection to all the live streams currently available on the service. You will be able to watch other players walkthrough games, just like you can on the PS4 itself. There is also the ability to interact.

READ: PS4 review

Streams can be filtered to just those hosted on Twitch, on Ustream or to find video that offers viewer interaction. Unfortunately, when you click on a Twitch feed, it will only take you to a browser page at the moment. Even if you have the Twitch app, the PlayStation App does not spark it up. The same is true with Ustream on iPhone, although there are reports that it works with the dedicated app on Android.

Other minor changes include the ability to playback video in notifications from the PS Store. These will appear in the "What's New" section. And the app will no longer automatically connect to a PS4 system that is in standby mode.

The PlayStation App is available to download now from Google Play and the iTunes App Store for their respective platforms.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments