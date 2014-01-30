  1. Home
Microsoft offering $100 trade-in for PS3 owners to buy Xbox One

Microsoft is hoping to entice PlayStation 3 owners to switch to the Xbox platform in a "Ditch your PS3" promotion running until 2 March.

Instead of  takng your PlayStation 3 to eBay, Microsoft wants to have it. If you take a PlayStation 3 in working condition into a Microsoft store in the US, you're eligible to get a $100 retail store credit. The Xbox One is priced at $499 stateside, so a $100 credit to go towards the console would bring it down to the PlayStation 4 price of $399.  

The $100 "Ditch your PS3" promotion also extends to the Xbox 360. There's no word of the promotion in the UK. 

"Customers who bring in an old PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 S or Xbox 360 E that still works, can receive a trade-in value worth $100 towards the purchase of a new Xbox One console. The deal is good at brick and mortar Microsoft retail locations only until March 2nd (or until supplies last)," a Microsoft spokesman said. 

Read: Xbox One review

Microsoft previously announced that worldwide sales of the Xbox One reached three million by the end of 2013. Sony was beaten in the US Christmas sales battle, but it topped that figure globally for the year by a staggering 1.2 million. It revealed during its CES keynote in Las Vegas recently that it sold 4.2 million PS4s by the end of 2013.

Microsoft hasn't been scared to go after competitors in the past to drive sales

