New inFamous Second Son for PS4 trailer spotlights the atmosphere, architecture, and weather of Seattle

Sony has just published a new trailer for the inFamous: Second Son video game.

Infamous: Second Son, developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony, is an upcoming open world action-adventure video game for the PlayStation 4. It's the third installment in the Infamous series, and it is expected to release on 21 March.

The new trailer shows off the video game's setting: Seattle. Sucker Punch Productions is located outside of Seattle, so the company thought it seemed like a great opportunity to recreate the feeling of the city. The game therefore features an "urban playground for the player".

In the trailer you'll see things like rain accumulating between the cobblestones, neon market signs, the sun breaking through the clouds, enormous pine trees, The Space Needle and the monorail. There's also a big military presence, as Seattle is under martial law, so the video game plays that up by depicting an oppressive police state on every street

"We challenged our team to create all the painstaking details of the atmosphere, architecture and weather of Seattle, an open world complete with traffic, Seattle denizens wearing real, 3D-scanned clothing, expansive vistas, and destructible environments that are interactive with your powers. It’s also running at true 1080p," explained Sucker Punch Productions.

Check out the trailer below. Both the lighting and visual effects are truly "next-generation," combining a cinematic experience with realism, which will likely bolster the game's entire narrative.

