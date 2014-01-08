  Turtle Beach partners with Sony to create officially licensed PS4 headsets

If you're a gamer and you use gaming headsets, you'll know Turtle Beach. Sony, seeing this popularity, has teamed up with Turtle Beach to allow it to create officially licensed headsets for the PS4.

Turtle Beach is known for creating both wired and wireless headsets for gaming and the PS4 headsets will be developed at both tournament level and gaming and entertainment enthusiast level.

Turtle Beach has created an official gaming headset for Microsoft in the past. Could this be the partnership that will eventually make it to the go-to headset creator for consoles? Perhaps Steam Machines will start getting official headset too?

We're hoping for a PS4 styled headset that works wirelessly, charges from the same cable as the DualShock 4 controller and offers full surround sound along with a discreet mic.

"Turtle Beach is excited to work with Sony to create headsets for the PlayStation 4 system," said Juergen Stark, Turtle Beach CEO. "Audio is an important part of the next-generation PlayStation experience, and our emphasis on versatile, multi-platform headsets will ensure consumers have an optimal experience across their PlayStation 4 console and PlayStation Vita companion devices."

Expect to hear more on this headset later in the year.