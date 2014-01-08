  Ubisoft's The Division may be delayed until 2015 for Xbox One and PS4

If your hopes were high for a release of The Division on PS4 and Xbox One this year, you had best lower them. It looks like the Ubisoft game may not reach consoles until 2015.

The post-apocalyptic shooter was set for a release near the end of 2014, but this was before Ubisoft postponed Watch Dogs and The Crew.

The Division is being produced by Swedish company Massive Entertainment and yesterday the Swedish site Game Reactor reported that it would probably not be released until 2015.

"The fact that Ubisoft issued a 2014 release date seems laughable if I'll be completely honest," a source explained. "We will never have time to release The Division this year. This is a big project, we have very far to go."

A Ubisoft spokesman said they could not comment on the question of a 2014 release date. But the official release schedule still has it marked for release this year.

So while we would hope for that 2014 date, it's looking less and less likely.