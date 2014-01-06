How awesome does PS4 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition look? This awesome

Sony has published screengrabs from the PS4 version of Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, showing its not just an upscaled clone of the game that came out for current-generation consoles in March 2013. Indeed, it has been improved above and beyond the PC release, even when played using a top-end graphics card.

That's because instead of just giving the graphics a sharper once over, some of the models have been completely redone for next-generation consoles. A new head and face model have been created, with greater levels of detail than before. In addition, Sony reveals in a hands-on blog posting, the environments have also been worked on extensively. "The world is packed with more foliage, debris, bits and bodies," says the site.

Dynamic weather has been added to certain levels, with rain and lightning effects, and it all runs in native 1080p, although the framerate is yet to be announced.

Specific to the PS4 version (over the Xbox One, which is also on its way), there are controls that utilise the touch panel of the DualShock 4. You can light a torch or adjust a map, for example. And radio chatter comes out of the controller's internal speaker rather than the TV set.

Whether this will bring those who completed the Xbox 360, PS3 or PC version back to the game is left to be seen, especially as the gameplay itself is effectively the same, but those who are yet to take Lara out for a spin are in for a treat.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is released for PS4 (and Xbox One) on 28 January.