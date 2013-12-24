Win: A Turtle Beach PX4 headset for your brand new PS4

If you have asked for a new PS4 this Christmas, or already have your hands on one, then it might be your lucky day as we have teamed up with Turtle Beach to offer one lucky ready the chance to win a PX4 headset.

The Turtle Beach PX4 headset is the perfect accessory to complete your PS4, worth £149.99 and taking the title of the only fully compatible wireless PS4 headset on the market.

Turtle Beach claims to be the number one in gaming audio and it has created the new PX4 wireless headset to be fully equipped for next-gen gaming. Boasting Dolby Surround Sound and interference-free dual-band Wi-Fi, the PX4 is the ultimate “secret weapon” for gamers and a must-have for film and music fans.

The PX4 also boasts built in, dual-pairing Bluetooth - so you'll be able to take phone calls or stream music from a mobile phone without interrupting a single second of gameplay. Access to Turtle Beach's presets will also help you out, whether you need to hear enemies creeping up behind you, or you want to amp up those next-gen quality explosions.

The Turtle Beach PX4 is available to purchase at Amazon, Argos, Game, Sainsbury’s and Tesco. For more information, visit www.turtlebeach.com.

To be in with of chance of winning the Turtle Beach PX4 headset, all you have to do is answer the question below and leave us your details so we can send you the prize if you are one of the five lucky winners.

Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply; competition is open to UK residents only, no cash alternative is offered as prize. Competition closes 23:59 on Sunday 5 January 2014.

This competition has finished.