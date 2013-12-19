The Walking Dead: Season Two is out now for Xbox 360, PS3 and on Steam for PC and Mac

The highly anticipated sequel to Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead has arrived, with The Walking Dead: Season Two now available for download.

You can get the decision-based story-game on Xbox 360 via the Xbox Games Store, on PS3 via the PlayStation Network, on PC and Mac via the Telltale Online Store, on Steam, and for iOS from the App Store. Check out the trailer to get you suitably excited.

The story continues with a focus on the young protagonist Clementine. "The zombie apocalypse doesn't care about who you are; it doesn't care that you're a 9-year-old girl and not an adult man. That's something players will have to deal with as they become Clementine," said Dan Connors, co-founder and CEO of Telltale Games.

The Walking Dead: Season Two Episode 1 is available now and will cost £4 on Xbox 360 and PS3. A complete Season Pass, with all five episodes, will cost £16 on PS3 and Xbox 360. Steam is more expensive at £19 for the Season Pass. That includes Episode 1: All That Remains, Episode 2: A House, Divided, Episode 3: In Harm’s Way, Episode 4: Amid the Ruins, Episode 5: No Going Back.

So far, The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series has sold more than 21 million episodes worldwide, earning more than 90 Game of the Year awards.