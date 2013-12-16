  Minecraft comes to PS3 on 17 December, PS4 and PS Vita in 2014

Minecraft will extend its console availability beyond the Xbox 360 and on to the PlayStation 3, Sony announced in a blog post on Monday.

The hit computer and mobile game will be available for the PlayStation 3 on Tuesday 17 December. A launch for the UK hasn't been detailed, nor has a price. If Minecraft is going to be priced the same on both consoles, it will be available for $20 (£12) when it launches on the PlayStation Network.

We suspect the UK launch will be on the same date, or close, to the North America launch.

The console version of Minecraft is said to have roughly the same amount of features as the computer version.

"They’re pretty much identical to play, and will be developed in tandem from now on," Sony's blog said. Specific PlayStation downloadable content texture packs will be available from the PlayStation Network soon after release.

The Xbox 360 Edition of Minecraft has sold 10 million copies to date. Additionally Markus Persson, one of the founders of Minecraft, revealed over the weekend that the original Minecraft title has sold 13 million copies.

Sony detailed on Monday that Minecraft will launch on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in 2014. The same has also been said by Microsoft for the Xbox One version.