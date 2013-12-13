  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PlayStation 4 top-selling console in North America during November, says NPD

|
  PlayStation 4 top-selling console in North America during November, says NPD
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own
23 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

The PlayStation 4 was the "highest-selling" console and the Xbox One the "fastest-selling" console during November, according to US numbers from research firm NPD. 

It wasn't revealed how many PlayStation 4 consoles were sold in the US specifically during the month to back up the "high-selling" claim. Microsoft, on the other hand, revealed 909,132 Xbox One units were sold in the US during the console's first nine days, with more than 101,000 consoles being sold a day. 

Read: Xbox One review

Looking at global sales, it appears Sony has a small lead. Sony beat Microsoft to the punch on 2 December, reporting the sale of 2.1 million consoles in the two weeks since its North American launch on 15 November. On 11 December Microsoft announced the sale of 2 million consoles. 

Read: PlayStation 4 review

It's worth noting that the PlayStation 4 went on sale on 15 November, while the Xbox One went on sale on 22 November. Obviously, both Sony and Microsoft are trying to spin the numbers in their favour. It's really hard to tell which console is selling better given the difference in timing of launch.

To give a sense of next-generation console performance in the UK, Chart Track, the UK games industry tracking company, suggested that the Xbox One sold 150,000 units and the PlayStation 4 sold 250,000 in the UK in just 48 hours. 

The December numbers will be the real teller. 

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments