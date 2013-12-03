Gaikai PS3 game streaming service coming to PS3 and PS Vita as well as PS4

During the PlayStation 4 announcement event, Sony revealed that while the new console would have no backwards compatibility with PlayStation 3 games, it would eventually get games streaming powered by Sony acquisition Gaikai, which will allow for access to hundreds if not thousands of PS3 titles stored in the cloud.

And it has now revealed that it will also be launched for PS3 and PS Vita.

Hidden away in the company's release about worldwide PS4 sales, Sony confirmed that the Gaikai service would be cross platform. "Looking ahead, the PS4 system will evolve through PlayStation's cloud gaming services, available in the US in 2014," it said. "Based on Gaikai Inc's cloud-based technology, the service will enable users to have access to a catalogue of critically acclaimed PS3 games on PlayStation 4 and PS3, followed by PlayStation Vita."

Like OnLive, the service will allow access to games run from remote servers. For a subscription fee, players will be able choose any they like and play them without having to install them locally. This way, Sony's enormous back catalogue of games could be available for one flat monthly fee. And although you won't be able to play the actual disc copies you've accrued over the years on a PS4, you will be able to play a cloud-based equivalent.

Sadly, although it will be available in the States in 2014, the service is not expected to hit the UK until 2015.