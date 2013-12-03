  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS4 tops 2.1 million sales in just two weeks

|
Pocket-lint PS4 tops 2.1 million sales in just two weeks
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Sony has revealed that it has sold 2.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles globally since its North American launch on 15 November. That includes a staggering 700,000 sold in Europe and Australasia in the four days since it was released in those regions on 29 November.

And those figures will rise dramatically yet again when the console is released in Sony's homeland of Japan in next February. It is currently available in 32 countries around the world, but in a strategical twist for the firm, it was decided that a Japanese release would follow rather than precede release activities elsewhere this time around.

READ: PlayStation 4 review

When you consider that the Nintendo Wii U is claimed to have shipped 3.91 million units in an entire year of release, Sony's PS4 sales in just two weeks signify an enormous success for the company. The console has broken all of its launch sales records for the PlayStation brand and although Microsoft is yet to release official figures for the Xbox One, it is widely believed to have beaten that competitor too.

That's not to say that the Xbox One has done badly, far from it. Chart Track, the UK's games industry tracking company, suggested that the Xbox One sold 150,000 units in the UK in just 48 hours. Although the same company also claimed that the PS4 sold 250,000 in the UK in the same time period.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments