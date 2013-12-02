PS4 fastest selling console in UK history

With official sales figures yet to be released, it has been revealed that the PlayStation 4 is the fastest-selling console in the UK, ever.

The console was released in the country on Friday, 29 November, and has outsold the Xbox One released a week earlier, which is said to have shifted 150,000 units in 48 hours. It has also outsold Sony's own PSP handheld, which was the previous holder of the record. That originally sold 185,000 units in four days of release, but it is believed that the PS4 has smashed that figure.

Details will no doubt be fleshed out soon, but the claims come from British games market tracker GfK Chart Track and are published on the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment's website. Ukie also reveals that Call of Duty: Ghosts has replaced FIFA 14 at the top of the games chart, thanks mainly to strong interest from PS4 owners.

Killzone: Shadow Fall has entered the chart at number four, just behind Battlefield 4 and above Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag.

We'll let you know when Sony reveals the actual sales figures of the PS4 in the UK. It also broke records on its US release on 15 November, selling one million units in just 24 hours.