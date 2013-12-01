  PS4: PSN, Store and Redeem Code now available for some users - but not all

Update 1 December: After the reported PSN outages and Sony suspending the Redeem Code functionality in PlayStation Store following the PS4 launch and huge amounts of European traffic, it appears to now be functional for some users.

Avid gamers as we are here at Pocket-lint, we had been trying to redeem a PlayStation Plus membership code frequently over the first 24 hours with no success. Until, that is, at around 17:30 on 30 November when it came back online - code processed and confirmed.

However, Sony moderators have not updated an official blog as yet and we have reccieved reports of intermittent functionality from some users - including some issues with redeem codes and vouchers failing to deliver content. We've contacted Sony for further comment.

If, like us, you've been waiting to redeem a voucher or, indeed, use the Store to download those gaming goodies then chances are that you now can. Get to it PS4 fans. However, if you're still experiencing issues do let us know via the comments below.

Original story: The PlayStation Network has been sporadically going down all day due to outages, though Sony is aware of the issue and has suspended the ability to redeem codes in order to investigate things further.

A quick search on Twitter reveals hundreds of gamers have recently tweeted about not being able to sign in to PSN. Specifically, they are not able to sign in on their new PS4. This disruption comes just after the launch of Sony's next-generation console in Europe.

In a post on Sony's forums, a moderator said high volume on PSN is causing network latency: "We are aware of the issue and working to resolve it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the moderator wrote.

Sony also updated the forum post to explain there are new issues with redeeming codes/vouchers on the PSN. To address everything that's going wrong and investigate the network issues further, the "redeem voucher" functionality on PSN has been suspended temporarily.

"Unfortunately this means that money cards, product vouchers, PlayStation Plus vouchers, PS3-PS4 upgrade vouchers and any other vouchers for digital content are not redeemable until this is resolved. Other PSN features should still be available, but there may be intermittent issues," Sony explained.

READ: PSN features to be removed for PS4 launch so the system doesn’t collapse, says Sony

Earlier today, in an attempt to avoid network congestion and slow speeds, Sony announced that it would disable many non-essential features of the PS4. Despite those efforts, a surge of traffic seems to have affected the gaming service.

So it appears many gamers will not able to take full advantage of their PS4 on launch day. It's also safe to say you can expect to see more vented frustrations on Twitter until Sony resolves the issues.