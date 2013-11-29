PS4 launch pictures are in, who was first in the queue?

You might not know this considering the lack of attention it's been getting, but Sony quietly released a new console in the UK at midnight last night.

We're kidding, of course. The release of the PlayStation 4 has been a massive talking point for the best part of a year and the PS4 Lounge #4ThePlayers in London's Covent Garden played host to its UK debut.

Brit rapper Tinie Tempah was on hand to entertain the queuing gamers and, along with Sony Computer Entertainment's global CEO Andrew House, present consoles to the respective first in line. Imran Chowdri, who Pocket-lint spoke to before the event, was the first in the queue to buy his PS4 on the night, and Blaine Smith was the first in the UK to pre-order his next-gen machine through Game.

"It was always my goal to try to be one of the first people to get hold of a PS4 and I am so happy to have now achieved that," said Chowdri. "I didn't get a chance to pre-order before they sold out so I decided I just had to get down here. It certainly takes a lot of commitment and it’s been a very cold wait - but it all feels worth it to be able to walk away with my PS4."

The PlayStation 4 costs £349 and is now available in the UK. While initial stock has pretty much sold out, more will be released into stores on the build up to Christmas. There will be a chance to get one in time.

