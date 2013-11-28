  PS4 stock won’t run out as Game announces 300 stores with more units

Fears of PS4 stock running out on release tomorrow, Friday 29 November, appear to have died down. Asda and Tesco announced more stock and now Game has done the same with units in 300 stores as well as online.

It’s not the unit alone though, in the case of Game, but a bundle. You’ll get the PS4 in a Killzone Mega Pack which will be on sale from midnight tonight and will go on a first-come-first-served basis.

Game category director Charlotte Knight said: “We’re delighted that we're able to bring additional stock to the UK market and make a limited number of additional PlayStation 4 bundles available at launch.”

Fergal Gara, managing director of Sony Computer Entertainment UK & Ireland, told Pocket-lint that stock will be released to stores in the weeks in the build up to Christmas. There will still be chances to get a PS4 before the festive break even if you haven't pre-ordered.

Game hasn’t announced its pricing but the Killzone Mega Pack on other sites is listed at £470 and includes the PS4 console, Killzone: Shadow Fall, the PlayStation Camera, a second DualShock 4 wireless controller, a 14-day PlayStation Plus trial, and HDMI cable, power cord, wired mono headset and USB cable.

