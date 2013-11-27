  Get free PlayStation Mobile games for five weeks from today

The one thing better than free things, is free things right before Christmas. In an Advent-like giveaway Sony is dishing out free PlayStation Mobile games to your mobile for five weeks straight.

Between now and 18 December then again from 8 January to 22 January you can get two free PlayStation Mobile games a week to play on your PlayStation Certified smartphone or tablet and, of course, on your PlayStation Vita. Check to see if your device is PlayStation certified on this list.

The games will appear each Wednesday on the PlayStation blog. The first two, available now, are Passing Time and Rymdkapsel.

Passing Time is a touch-controlled football game with great powers like a flaming ball pass, rock ball and an explosive bomb ball. Reminds us of Adidas Power Soccer.

Rymdkapsel is a meditative strategy game set in space. You must build a space station in the most efficient way using the resources at your disposal.

PS Vita owners can download the games from the PlayStation Store by tapping the PlayStation Mobile tab.