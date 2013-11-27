Get free PlayStation Mobile games for five weeks from today
The one thing better than free things, is free things right before Christmas. In an Advent-like giveaway Sony is dishing out free PlayStation Mobile games to your mobile for five weeks straight.
Between now and 18 December then again from 8 January to 22 January you can get two free PlayStation Mobile games a week to play on your PlayStation Certified smartphone or tablet and, of course, on your PlayStation Vita. Check to see if your device is PlayStation certified on this list.
READ: PS4 and PS Vita Ultimate Edition bundle to be available before Christmas
The games will appear each Wednesday on the PlayStation blog. The first two, available now, are Passing Time and Rymdkapsel.
Passing Time is a touch-controlled football game with great powers like a flaming ball pass, rock ball and an explosive bomb ball. Reminds us of Adidas Power Soccer.
Rymdkapsel is a meditative strategy game set in space. You must build a space station in the most efficient way using the resources at your disposal.
PS Vita owners can download the games from the PlayStation Store by tapping the PlayStation Mobile tab.
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
Comments