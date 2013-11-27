  O2 to offer PS4 bundle that includes Sony Xperia Z1, could be last chance to get one before Christmas

O2 has announced that it will be carrying limited stock of the PlayStation 4 in 65 of its high street stores up and down the UK. However, it won't be selling the next-generation games console on its own.

Instead, it will be available through the network as part of a bundle that includes a Sony Xperia Z1 smartphone, a 5-inch Android handset that is currently the brand's flagship device.

The bundle also includes Killzone: Shadow Fall, one of the first-party launch titles, 12 months' free access to PlayStation Plus, which would normally set you back £39.99, and unlimited minutes, texts and 1GB of data on the phone's price plan.

This is all available for an £89.99 upfront cost and then £52 a month for a 24-month contract.

The plan is part of the O2 Refresh tariff, which splits the amount you pay for the phone and the minutes, texts and data. Therefore you can upgrade early - before the 24-month contract is up - by paying the remaining balance on just the phone, not the whole contract.

The limited stock of PS4 consoles will be available from UK launch day, Friday, 24 November. Check with O2 for a list of participating stores.