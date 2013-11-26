  London PS4 queue starts, as gamers brace the cold to be first

A queue has already started forming outside the PS4 Lounge in Covent Garden, London, as keen gamers who've failed to bag a pre-order hope to get the PlayStation 4 when it launches on Friday.

Those intrepid or stupid gamers, depending on how you see it, are braving cold November nights, where temperatures will drop to around 4C to get their hands on the console that's already seen an explosive launch in the US, selling 1 million units in 24 hours.

The need to fall "in-line" makes sense, as the chance to order a PlayStation 4 has pretty much ended from most retailers in the UK, partly thanks to huge demand and short supply.

Sony has already confirmed to Pocket-lint that their will be "hundreds of PlayStation 4 consoles and a selection of games available to purchase on the night" for latecomers.

A temporary home, the PS4 Lounge will be open until 1 December at 17 Bedford Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2E 9HE allowing gamers to try before they buy as well as play "players" - ie, celebrities.

The PlayStation 4 officially launches on the 29 November in the UK. The official queue doesn't open until Thursday, where those customers will be given a wristband that guarantees a chance to purchase a PS4.