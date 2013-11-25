PS4 PlayStation Store prices cause concern: £63 for FIFA 14 (update)

It's not even out in the UK yet but there are some bemoaning the price of the PS4 already. With UK servers now live, test machines have access to a fully-working British PlayStation Store and the prices set for the downloadable games have been revealed. And they are not pretty.

Electronic Arts games, including FIFA 14, Madden NFL 14, NBA Live 14, Battlefield 4 and Need for Speed: Rivals will cost you a whopping £62.99 each to download them directly from the store. Buy them on Amazon and you'll get the full disc versions for around £47.

Other publishers' games do fare better, although Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag will still set you back £57.99 and Activision's Call of Duty: Ghosts is listed at £54.99. Again, through a retailer such as Amazon or Game you can expect to pay less.

The only games that seem to be listed at similar prices to the physical copies in the shops are Sony's own. Killzone: Shadow Fall and Knack are both £52.99. They are the same price in Game.

What's worse for the system is that the EA games are each a mighty £8 less on the Xbox Games Store for Xbox One.

Let's see if there's a sudden change of heart before the PS4 is released in the UK on Friday, 29 November.

UPDATE: It seems that Electronic Arts has indeed had that last minute change of heart. Although its games are still listed at £62.99 on the main menu screens in the PlayStation Store, when you click through to the individual titles pages, the price has been lowered to £59.99.

They are still £5 more expensive than on Xbox One and £13 more expensive than you can buy some boxed copies on Amazon, but still. Maybe they'll creep down again in the next few of days.