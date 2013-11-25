  Twitch bans non-gaming PS4 videos: Watch which joystick you waggle

Twitch, the resource site of gamer-made videos, has had to remind its members that they are not allowed to post clips on a non-gaming related subject. Nor are they allowed to post videos that are of a sexually explicit nature.

The message comes as PS4 allows users to post clips through its PlayStation Camera application, The Playroom, which adds graphical elements to video of the player. This can also be done live, through Twitch and uStream, with some already setting up their own pseudo TV channels.

The Spartan Show, run by a husband and wife team, is a call-in show using the software and falls just into Twitch's terms and conditions because it discusses gaming, but other attempts at public broadcasting could run the risk of the user being suspended or banned from the service.

"We continue to moderate according to our Terms of Service. Non-gaming content is not allowed," said Twitch Support on its Twitter feed. "If using PS4 Playroom, the content must be about games or gaming and within our ToS. Thanks for understanding.

"Discussing gaming is gaming content. There are numerous such channels on Twitch, such as One More Game."

So those hoping to use their new console for an extension of Chatroulette will be disappointed. The only glowing red tip you are likely to find on Twitch will be at the end of a PlayStation Move controller.