Unlike Xbox One, BBC iPlayer will be available for PS4 from day one

BBC iPlayer will be available to PS4 owners in the UK on release day. Reports are coming in that the icon for iPlayer, along with Channel 5's on demand and catch-up service Demand 5, BBC Sport and IGN. Pocket-lint's own machine has also got them.

There are currently no download icons for Netflix or Lovefilm however, although they could appear in the next few days as there is still a week to go before the official launch of the console outside of the US.

The inclusion of BBC iPlayer from day one will come as great news to PlayStation 4 owners as those who have opted for an Xbox One instead will have to wait for an app to appear for their machines.

"BBC iPlayer is already available to audiences on over 1,000 devices and platforms in the UK. Whilst we are working to bring BBC iPlayer to Xbox One in the future, we have no further details to share at this time," Pocket-lint was told by the corporation.

At present, while the icons for the apps are available to reviewers and those with test machines, they are unable to be used as the services are gradually being switched on.

We have contacted the BBC about the PS4 iPlayer and hope to bring more more news soon.

UPDATE: We've received word back from the Beeb. BBC iPlayer is definitely confirmed for PS4. It's likely to be the exact same version as found on the PS3.