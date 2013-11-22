Sony addresses the PS4 faulty console issue: Blue light at the end of the tunnel

The Sony PS4 has been the subject of some bad coverage lately, as early adopters who have had units ahead of the official release received consoles that bricked with that dreaded blue light of death.

READ: Sony PS4 early adopters not happy as hardware fails and console locks (updated)

Shuhei Yoshida tweeted: "Be assured we are investigating reported PS4 issues. The number is very small compared to shipped, we believe they are isolated incidents." Then we heard nothing more. Now Sony has addressed the issue futher.

In a Bloomberg interview Sony's Satoshi Nakajima said: "There have been several issues reported, which leads us to believe there isn’t a singular problem that could impact a broader percentage of PS4 units."

READ: PS4 release date and everything you need to know

He then went on to say they believe units were damaged in transport. That old chestnut. Sony also claims the issue is affecting only a small number of units, one per cent. But it’s still investigating the issue. In the meantime anyone with a faulty unit will be sent a replacement by expedited shipping. Let’s hope faster shipping doesn’t mean more damaged units.

READ: Sony official PS4 unboxing video has nothing on this guy: Francis gets his PS4 early