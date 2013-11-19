  Amazon UK readies your Xbox One and PS4 consoles for delivery, excited yet?

Just to tease us a little bit more before the UK releases of the Xbox One on 22 November and PS4 on 29 November, Amazon.co.uk has released pictures of the consoles being readied for delivery in its Marston Gate Fulfillment Centre in Milton Keynes.

Both consoles sit at the top of Amazon's pre-order charts, and while the Xbox One will be the biggest and fastest selling console in the online retailer's history, it has also revealed that the PS4 will smash that record a week later.

The PS4 also dominates the games pre-order chart, with the first Xbox One game in the line-up, Forza Motorsport 5, sitting in eighth place. Battlefield 4, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and FIFA 14, all for the PS4, sit above it.

The new Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds and the consoles themselves take up the other spots in the Hot New Releases chart.

"The operation to deliver a new Xbox or PlayStation to Amazon customers on release day is well under way," said Xavier Garambois, vice-president of EU Retail at Amazon.

Sadly, those who are thinking of pre-ordering their next-gen console from Amazon now are no longer likely to get it before Christmas Day.