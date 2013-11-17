  Sony tops 1 million PlayStation 4 sales in 24 hours

Sony has announced that PlayStation 4 is off to a solid start, selling 1 million units in the first 24 hours after it became available last Friday. The console was available only in the United States and Canada at launch, ahead of a broader worldwide rollout on 29 November.

"PS4 was designed with an unwavering commitment to gamers, and we are thrilled that consumer reaction has been so phenomenal," said Andrew House, president and group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment. "Sales remain very strong in North America, and we expect continued enthusiasm as we launch the PlayStation 4 in Europe and Latin America on November 29."

The 1 million sales make the PS4 the fastest-selling PlayStation console yet, beating the PlayStation 2 launch in Japan. The excitement for the next-generation console revolves around the new features it brings, including a set of new games, controller, sleek console design, new user-interface, and social features. The PlayStation 4 also beat Microsoft's Xbox One to market by nine days.

Some of the initial PlayStation 4 shipments are a tad faulty, however. Customers complained their consoles were unable to output necessary video and displayed a flashing blue light. Sony believes the issue is isolated.

"A handful of people have reported issues with their PlayStation 4 systems," Sony said in a statement to IGN. "This is within our expectations for a new product introduction, and the vast majority of PS4 feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We are closely monitoring for additional reports, but we think these are isolated incidents and we are on track for a great launch."