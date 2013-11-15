  1. Home
Pre-order Destiny for PS4 and PS3 now and get the Destiny beta before the game is released

|
If the thought of waiting for Bungie’s Destiny leaves you in a shivery pool of sweat, fret no more - the wait just got shorter. If you pre-order Destiny for the PS3 or PS4 you’ll be given access to the Destiny beta game ahead of the full title’s official release. It will also be available on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, but not right away.

When you pre-order you’ll receive a Destiny beta code, but be warned, supplies are limited. The list of retailers, depending on your region, can be found here and include Amazon, Game and Sainsbury’s.

Once you’ve got your code you must visit Bungie/beta to secure your spot using the code that’s printed on your receipt. If you order before 1 October, and qualify for this, you are automatically entered into the beta and will receive an entry code from their retailer via email. Yeah, confusing.

The Destiny Beta will include a diverse sampling of major activities in the full game and will begin in 2014 on all four announced platforms: PS4, PS3, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

