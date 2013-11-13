Sony PS4 day one games to choose from, Killzone Shadow Fall, Resogun and more
For the launch of the PS4 there will be a number of Sony and third-party games waiting for you to enjoy from 15 November in the US and 29 November in the UK.
For those counting, there will be 23 games available from day one to spend your money on ranging from first-person shooters like Killzone Shadow Fall to titles already available on PS3, such as FIFA 14, Skylanders Swap Force and Pinball Arcade.
Sadly, Sony's own multi-player DriveClub driving game has been delayed but at least EA's Need For Speed Rivals has been pulled forward to be ready in time.
Which ones are you going to get?
Sony Computer Entertainment Titles
- Flower
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Knack - read our preview
- Resogun
- Sound Shapes
Third-Party Titles
- Angry Birds Star Wars, Activision
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Ubisoft - read our preview
- Call of Duty: Ghosts, Activison - read our preview
- FIFA 14, EA Sports - read our preview
- Battlefield 4, Electronic Arts - read our preview
- Just Dance 2014, Ubisoft
- DC Universe Online, Sony Online Entertainment
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Madden NFL 25, EA Sports
- NBA 2K14, 2K Sports
- Need for Speed Rivals, Electronic Arts
- Skylanders Swap Force, Activision - read our preview
Indie Titles
- Contrast, Compulsion Games
- Pinball Arcade, FarSight Studios
- Super Motherload, XGen Studios
- Tiny Brains, Spearhead Games
- Warframe, Digital Extremes
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments