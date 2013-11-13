Sony PS4 day one games to choose from, Killzone Shadow Fall, Resogun and more

For the launch of the PS4 there will be a number of Sony and third-party games waiting for you to enjoy from 15 November in the US and 29 November in the UK.

For those counting, there will be 23 games available from day one to spend your money on ranging from first-person shooters like Killzone Shadow Fall to titles already available on PS3, such as FIFA 14, Skylanders Swap Force and Pinball Arcade.

Sadly, Sony's own multi-player DriveClub driving game has been delayed but at least EA's Need For Speed Rivals has been pulled forward to be ready in time.

Which ones are you going to get?

- Flower

- Killzone Shadow Fall

- Knack - read our preview

- Resogun

- Sound Shapes

- Angry Birds Star Wars, Activision

- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, Ubisoft - read our preview

- Call of Duty: Ghosts, Activison - read our preview

- FIFA 14, EA Sports - read our preview

- Battlefield 4, Electronic Arts - read our preview

- Just Dance 2014, Ubisoft

- DC Universe Online, Sony Online Entertainment

- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

- Lego Marvel Super Heroes, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

- Madden NFL 25, EA Sports

- NBA 2K14, 2K Sports

- Need for Speed Rivals, Electronic Arts

- Skylanders Swap Force, Activision - read our preview

- Contrast, Compulsion Games

- Pinball Arcade, FarSight Studios

- Super Motherload, XGen Studios

- Tiny Brains, Spearhead Games

- Warframe, Digital Extremes