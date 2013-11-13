  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony promises to add MP3 and CD support to PS4, just not on day one

|
Pocket-lint Sony promises to add MP3 and CD support to PS4, just not on day one
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

When Sony released its PlayStation 4 FAQ, answering many questions customers might have about the new console, there were a couple of bombshells lurking within. The document revealed that the next-gen machine will not feature the ability to playback MP3 or CD music content, nor will it be able to stream media over a home network as it will not support DLNA.

These omissions have caused a massive backlash among gamers, with some reportedly even cancelling their pre-orders. After all, the PlayStation 3 can do both tasks capably and many claim that these are important and much-used features.

Sony is yet to formally respond about the possibility of adding DLNA support in the future, but it has answered questions about MP3 and CD playback. It will be adding the feature after launch.

READ: PS4 release date and everything you need to know

Some had speculated that the reason why the company didn't want you to listen to music in traditional ways is that it wanted to restrict you to a Music Unlimited subscription - Sony's answer to Spotify - which comes pre-installed on the PS4. Not so, claimed Shuhei Yoshida, president of Sony's Worldwide Studios.

"The biggest surprise for us all internally at Sony was there are so many people who passionately reacted to our announcement that there's no MP3 support or CD support on day one. It's not like we actively decided 'let's not do this feature so people will have to subscribe to Music Unlimited. The focus has been more on the game features. Some of the features we wanted but we couldn't get in on day one," he said during an interview with Giant Bomb's Interview Dumptruck.

"We didn't really think about MP3 or CD. We thought 'we're going to do that eventually.'

"It caught us off-guard. People don't really talk about these features, right? Some people get really mad and [say] 'I'll cancel my pre-order!' So as we speak, people in Japan - the system guys - are discussing when we can put these features in."

Hopefully, this will include DLNA support, like many have asked for.

READ: PS4 hands-on pictures and video

The PlayStation 4 comes out in the US on 15 November and the UK and Europe on 29 November.

PopularIn Games
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
You can play a load of Sega Mega Drive classics on Amazon Fire TV
Comments