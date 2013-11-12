  Get your PS4 games from Amazon and have them delivered straight to your console

Sony has introduced a new initiative for stores to sell digital download copies of PS4, PS3 and PlayStation Vita games, and the DLC updates and packs so that you can buy them from places other than the PlayStation Network.

Instead of having to log on to your console, to buy a game, you can shop online with partnering retailers, buy your game and have it delivered straight to your console when you get home.

Amazon is one of the first to join the scheme, with the US Amazon.com site launching its PlayStation Network portal. It is offering a wide selection of games including Call of Duty: Ghosts, Battlefield 4 and Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, all for the PS3. After the PS4 has launched, its titles will be available too.

Whether the system will prove to be successful is unsure. Sony traditionally prices its digital download copies of games higher than you are likely to find the physical copies in a highly competitive marketplace.

It will put the retailers in the awkward position of having to charge more for their games generally, otherwise the digital copy would not look as attractive.

In fact, just searching for Battlefield 4 on PS3 doesn't show up a physical copy at all.

It really depends on whether you're willing to pay that little bit more for convenience.

For its launch, however, Amazon is offering $5 PSN credit with purchase, so that might sweeten the blow.