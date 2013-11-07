  See inside the PS4: Teardown shows off new x86 chip and internal power adapter

At the Sony headquarters in Tokyo director of mechanical engineering Yasuhiro Ootori shows off the insides of its PS4 console to the world.

The two most major changes you notice when gazing into the awesome insides of the PS4 are the new x86 CPU architecture and the integrated power adapter. The reason these two things are so fascinating is that they change the way games are made and the way your home looks.

By integrating the power adapter you'll no longer need a massive block on the outside of your machine, meaning your home can look clutter free with the PS4 sitting in it. Although we'll be interested to see how the machine deals with heat having the CPU so close to the power adapter. Here's hoping it remains as quiet as it's touted to be.

The PS3 was revolutionary when it came out because it had the world's most powerful processor, the Cell Processor. While this was great for power and making unique PS3 titles, it was hard work for developers. And as games pundit Harold Goldberg says: "It’s not the box that counts as much as the games."

Chris Zimmerman, the co-founder of Sucker Punch Productions, says: "There is more fine detail on everything on the screen, but for us, the real changes are more qualitative, things we couldn’t do before — like wet streets — we can now do an exceptional job on."

The use of an x86 chip, the like of which can be found in many PCs, means the hardware is more accessible for developers. Along with that 8GB of GDDR5 memory (16 time that of the PS3) the possibilities are exciting.