  PS3 PlayStation Store adds PayPal support, letting you buy securely

Sony has announced that PlayStation 3 gamers can now add funds to their Sony Entertainment Network wallet using PayPal.

Sony introduced PayPal integration in January, but the support wasn't available through the PlayStation Store on PS3 until today. The company said the inclusion of PS3 in its PayPal integration is part of an ongoing effort to offer more choice and convenience.

More importantly, the ability to use PayPal should satisfy gamers who want an extra layer of security. The PlayStation Network notably had a breach in 2011, when the personal information of 77 million users might have been taken, including things like names, email addresses, logins and credit card data.

PayPal is known as a secure method of payment for all types of transactions, so the integration of PayPal into the Sony Entertainment Network is a much-welcomed addition. To add funds to a Sony Entertainment Network wallet through PayPal, just add items to your cart and checkout.

When checking from the PlayStation Store, click “Add Funds”, then click “PayPal” and transfer money. You can transfer any amount from $5 to $150. You'll need to create a PayPal account to use this option, obviously. Once you do, your Sony Entertainment Network wallet can be used to purchase anything from the PlayStation Store, including PS3 games, add-ons, movies, TV episodes and more.

Today's news comes just two weeks ahead of the PlayStation 4's launch. It's an upcoming video game console from Sony. Announced in February as the successor to PS3, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe.