PS4 'Ultimate FAQ' published ahead of European launch, no media streaming this time

The European launch for PlayStation 4 is just one month away, and Sony has decided to answer all of consumers' remaining questions about its upcoming, much-anticipated gaming console.

The company posted a rather lengthy FAQ section - appropriately called The Ultimate FAQ - on the PlayStation Blog today, addressing a slew of questions and topics regarding the PS4.

Some of the more interesting bits detail the console's hardware. The PS4 will feature, for instance, a 500GB 5,400RPM replaceable hard drive. Sony also said the console's cooling system is much quieter than the PS3.

Beyond the console, the FAQ section also goes into detail about supported accessories, the PlayStation Network and the availability of digital games.

As for software, Sony confirmed that software patch 1.50, which it recently announced, as well as a one-time internet activation, will be required to watch any Blu-rays or DVDs.

Speaking of movies, the FAQ section clarified that gamers can't use the PS4 as a client for their media server or to stream video or music content from their PCs, because it apparently won't offer DNLA support.

There's also some new information about PlayStation Plus. It is required for online multiplayer, though you can still use apps, movies, music, etc without having to subscribe.

The last major reveal concerns MP3 files. Unfortunately, the PS4 can't play them, meaning gamers who want to jam out will need to download third-party apps from PSN.

PS4 is an upcoming video game console from Sony. Announced as the successor to PS3 in February, it will launch on 15 November in North America and 29 November in Europe.

Update: Sony also released the complete list of titles that'll be available on launch day, including five Sony games, 11 third-party games and four from indie developers.